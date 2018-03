Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Facebook data breach

CBC The National interviewed cybersecurity expert Konstantin Beznosov about the Facebook data breach.

Beznosov, an electrical and computer engineering professor at UBC, said privacy is not Facebook’s primary goal.

Segment starts at 7:55 mark.

Beznosov was also interviewed on the same topic on CKNW’s Jon McComb show.