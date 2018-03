Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada chooses young basketball teams for Commonwealth Games

The Canadian Press reported on the UBC athletes and coach who will represent Canada for the Commonwealth Games.

Basketball players Grant Shephard and Conor Morgan and coach Kevin Hanson will take part in the competition in Australia.

The story appeared in the Globe and Mail.