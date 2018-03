Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What we learn from 50 years of asking kids to draw scientists

Toni Schmader, a UBC researcher who studies stereotypes and social identity, weighed in about a study from Northwestern University for an article in The Atlantic.

“Stereotypes can play an important role in constraining children’s beliefs of what they can and cannot do,” Schmader said.

