What does Putin’s re-election mean for Russia Arctic policy?

Radio Canada quoted Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, about the implications of Vladimir Putin’s re-election.

Byers said while he is disturbed by the Putin government’s actions in Syria, Ukraine and allegedly in Britain, Russia seems to be behaving in a “fairly responsible manner” regarding the Arctic.