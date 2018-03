Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Science says noticing nature can increase your happiness

Hindustan Times featured UBC research about the link between noticing something from the natural environment and personal well-being.

The study was conducted by Holli-Anne Passmore, a PhD psychology candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus.