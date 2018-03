Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

McCarthy helps lead UBC to national title

Kelowna Capital News featured Fynn McCarthy, a volleyball player who played a key role in the UBC Thunderbirds’ run to the 2018 U Sports national men’s volleyball title.

It was the first men’s title for the TBirds since 1983.