Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Keep an open mind in order to succeed says Santa Ono

Higher Education Plus published an interview with Santa Ono, the UBC president and vice-chancellor, about quality education.

“Most of the students after entering into universities change their mind and that is very healthy,” he said.