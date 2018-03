Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Globe 2018’s great fossil fuel phase-out debate

Business in Vancouver interviewed Jack Saddler, a UBC professor emeritus, for a story about phasing out fossil fuel.

He discussed the sectors that will likely make use of biofuels derived from things like wood waste.