B.C.’s most influential women 2018: Stem stars

BC Business named numerous UBC researchers and students on its list of B.C.’s most influential women of 2018.

Lara Boyd, Karen Cheung, Natalie Dakers, Alexandra Fedorova, Jennifer Gardy, Mina Hoorfar, Nadja Kunz, Amielle Lake, Ann Makosinski, Julia Rubin, Meena Sandhu, and Sheryl Staub-French were all honoured.