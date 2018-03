Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Woman’s experience inside Canada’s human-trafficking epidemic

CBC Radio’s The Current featured an interview with Nicole Barrett, the director of the International Justice and Human Rights Clinic at UBC, about human trafficking.

She discussed the misconceptions about human trafficking victims.