Viewpoint: Subway follies

Patrick M. Condon, a professor of urban design at the UBC school of architecture and landscape architecture, wrote an op-ed for Canadian Architect about plans for a subway line along Broadway.

“For the cost of one short piece of subway, you could provide high capacity, comfortable, surface rail for an entire city,” he wrote.