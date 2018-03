Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC grad students make pitch for a plastic-free campus

CBC reported on plastics research conducted by UBC marine biology students Kaleigh Davis and Fiona Beaty.

“We need to move away from using plastics all together and really focus on reducing plastic use and replacing that with alternatives,” Davis said.