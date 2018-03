Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top midwife calls doctors ‘hopeless’ at childbirth, ignites internet

Huffington Post reported on comments made by a top U.K. midwife that doctors are “hopeless” at childbirth.

The story also cited a study from UBC’s Birth Place Lab and the B.C. Women’s Hospital and Health Centre, which found that women who had midwifery care during childbirth reported higher levels of respect and autonomy compared to those with physician care.