Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

We must wake up from our Western dream for China

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed by Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, about the Western dream for China.

“Asia is more than just China – Canada needs to have a balanced and strategic approach to the entirety of the region,” he wrote.