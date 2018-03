Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unprecedented exhibit comes to Museum of Anthropology

CBC highlighted Culture at the Centre, an exhibit at the Museum of Anthropology that showcases the work of five different Indigenous-run museums and community centres.

“We’re trying to present in a way that is both engaging and illuminating,” said Jill Baird, MOA’s curator of education.