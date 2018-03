Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC wins first U Sports men’s volleyball title since 1983

The Canadian Press reported on the UBC Thunderbirds men’s volleyball team, which won the first U Sports men’s title since 1983.

Stories appeared on Sportsnet and in the National Post.