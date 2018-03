Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

To understand the universe physicists are building their own

Wired cited work by William Unruh, a UBC physicist who pioneered the idea of simulating gravity in a lab in 1981.

“We cannot rerun the universe—and cannot live long enough to see the results of the experiment if we could,” Unruh said.