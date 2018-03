Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World Happiness Report

The Times U.K. and CNBC reported on the World Happiness Report co-edited by John Helliwell, a UBC professor emeritus of economics.

One of the findings was “the extent to which happiness of immigrants matches the locally born population,” according to Helliwell.

“The happiest countries in the world also have the happiest immigrants in the world,” he said.

Similar stories appeared on Sputnik News and Radio Canada.