Self-tinting windows

UBC researchers created a cost-effective method for making self-tinting windows, Architect Magazine reported.

Wei Cheng, who led the project as part of his postdoctoral work at UBC, deposited a solution that includes a metal ion onto glass and baked it into a film using ultraviolet light.