Rats! They’re decimating the world’s seabirds

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Michael Russello, a professor whose lab at UBC’s Okanagan campus is analyzing rats using a global rat DNA database compiled at Fordham University.

The goal is to determine where all of the first rats came from and pinpoint when they first arrived.