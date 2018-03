Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joan Rush: Gender equity on boards should start at Sauder

Joan L. Rush, a UBC alumna, wrote an op-ed for the Vancouver Sun about the need for gender equity on the board of the UBC Sauder School of Business.

Rush studied commerce, business administration and law at UBC.