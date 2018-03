Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A two-child China

Roundhouse Radio interviewed Yue Qian, a UBC sociology professor, about the impact of China’s two-child policy.

Qian said the policy is expected to alleviate some problems in that country, including rapid population aging and skewed sex ratios.