Viaducts’ removal paves way for radical remake

Business in Vancouver quoted Patrick Condon, a professor of urban design at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, for a story about removing Vancouver’s viaducts.

He noted the viaducts are owned by the city not B.C., which makes repairs more costly.