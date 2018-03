Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC prof has advice for anyone thinking of running for office

Maxwell Cameron, the director of the Institute for Future Legislators and a UBC political scientist, spoke to the Vancouver Courier about advice for anyone who wants to run for political office.

“Know why you wish to serve,” he said. “It is vital to have a compelling answer to this question.”