Smart-bridge technology could mean cheaper, safer infrastructure

Construction Canada reported that researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus have found memory alloy bridges may experience less earthquake damage than their steel reinforced concrete versions.

“More than 100 steel reinforced concrete bridges had to be completely demolished and rebuilt after the Kobe earthquake in Japan in 1995, even though they were still standing,” said Shahria Alam, a professor of engineering at UBCO.