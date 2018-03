Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shrinking snowpack, drier summers trouble for water supply

CBC interviewed Oscar Zapato, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s water planning lab, about the impacts of climate change on snowpack.

“I think every community, whether it’s close to mountains or close to the coast, will be facing important challenges in terms of water supply because of climate change,” Zapato said.