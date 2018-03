Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ottawa spends $9.1 million on whale studies

The Canadian Press reported on government funding dedicated to preventing collisions with orcas and to study impacts of noise and food availability.

UBC researchers will study how the whales are affected by changes in the supply and quality of chinook salmon, which is its main source of food.

