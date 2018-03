Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Hawking changed the life of UBC astronomy student

Steffani Grondin, a third year UBC student in a joint astronomy and physics honours program, was profiled on CBC.

Grondin, also co-president of the school’s astronomy club, explained how she was inspired by Stephen Hawking.