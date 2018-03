Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How realistic are Whistler’s union ambitions?

Pique Magazine interviewed Craig Riddell, a UBC professor and labour economics expert, for an article clarifying how the unionization process works in B.C.

He said the Whistler Workers Alliance could struggle to obtain the support required to unionize.