Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As Alaskan waters warm, market squid extend reach northward

Undark cited a 2014 UBC study that examined the effects of warming ocean temperatures.

Fisheries experts Daniel Pauly and William Cheung noted that an increase of just a fraction of a degree centigrade can shift marine habitats north by dozens of miles.