Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC-designed cooler combats vaccine spoilage in developing world

The Vancouver Courier featured an invention led by Goran Fernlund, a UBC professor of materials engineering, that allows vaccines to be stored at an optimal temperature for up to one week.

The researchers created a cooler to hold vaccines that includes several compartments in an insulated box.