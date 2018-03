Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

People are worried that the FDA is trying to ban kratom

Vice quoted Zach Walsh, a UBC psychologist, who signed an open letter from researchers about the possible problems that could arise from banning kratom, an herb that many people use for pain and anxiety management.

Walsh discussed the issues that arose when the FDA declared kratom an opioid.