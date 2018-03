Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

National Geographic photojournalist to visit UBCO

Jo-Anne McArthur, an award-winning Canadian photojournalist and founder of We Animals, will be one of UBC Okanagan’s 2018 Visiting Scholars, Kelowna Capital News reported.

McArthur will work with students and faculty as part of the faculty of creative and critical studies visiting scholar program.