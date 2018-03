Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why Canada’s diminishing role in the heavens is a problem

The Globe and Mail quoted Jeremy Heyl, a UBC astrophysicist, for a story about the dwindling funding for space science in Canada.

“It’s very difficult for anyone doing space research in Canada to move forward, so people just leave,” Heyl said.