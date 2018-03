Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The power and patterns of pipeline protests

David Tindall, a UBC sociology professor, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s On the Coast about social movements in light of recent pipeline protests in B.C.

“Certain provinces like B.C. and Quebec are much more concerned about this issue, and much more opposed to the pipelines,” he said.