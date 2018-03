Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Poor, minority moms face tough judgments over kids’ weight

US News & World Report highlighted UBC research that showed low-income mothers who receive food assistance face close scrutiny over their children’s weight, whether the kids were overweight or underweight.

“All parents face some scrutiny over their kids’ bodies when they go to the doctor, but our findings suggest poor mothers experience more scrutiny,” said study co-author and UBC sociology assistant professor Sinikka Elliott.

