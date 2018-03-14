New sports medicine and exercise science building opens at UBC

Date/Time: Thursday, March 15, 10 – 11 a.m.
Location: Chan Gunn Pavilion, 2553 Wesbrook Mall
Parking: Thunderbird Parkade, 6085 Thunderbird Boulevard
Map: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?551
Event details:
The $11.6-million Chan Gunn Pavilion opens this Thursday, serving community members seeking treatment for sports-related injuries, as well as UBC faculty and students.
The building includes clinic and rehabilitation space, research labs for studying the science of physical activity, and a gym to study the benefits of exercise for people with chronic diseases and cancer.
It will house UBC faculty of medicine physicians and physical therapists, who treat about 3,500 patients a month, and faculty and students from the school of kinesiology.
The event will include a speaking program and building tour.
Available for interviews:
- Dermot Kelleher, dean of the faculty of medicine
- Michael Koehle, incoming director of UBC’s sports medicine
- Don McKenzie, outgoing director of UBC’s division of sports medicine
- Robert Boushel, director of UBC school of kinesiology
- Students and researchers
- Donors
- Patients