Chan Gunn Pavilion

Chan Gunn Pavilion. Credit: HCMA

New sports medicine and exercise science building opens at UBC

Media Advisories

Mar 14, 2018    |   For more information, contact Heather Amos

Date/Time: Thursday, March 15, 10 – 11 a.m.

Location: Chan Gunn Pavilion, 2553 Wesbrook Mall

Parking: Thunderbird Parkade, 6085 Thunderbird Boulevard

Map: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?551

Event details:

The $11.6-million Chan Gunn Pavilion opens this Thursday, serving community members seeking treatment for sports-related injuries, as well as UBC faculty and students.

The building includes clinic and rehabilitation space, research labs for studying the science of physical activity, and a gym to study the benefits of exercise for people with chronic diseases and cancer.

It will house UBC faculty of medicine physicians and physical therapists, who treat about 3,500 patients a month, and faculty and students from the school of kinesiology.

The event will include a speaking program and building tour.

Available for interviews:

  • Dermot Kelleher, dean of the faculty of medicine
  • Michael Koehle, incoming director of UBC’s sports medicine
  • Don McKenzie, outgoing director of UBC’s division of sports medicine
  • Robert Boushel, director of UBC school of kinesiology
  • Students and researchers
  • Donors
  • Patients

 

Find other stories about:

Contact

Heather Amos
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604 822 3213
Cell 604.828.3867
Email: heather.amos@ubc.ca