Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New sports medicine and exercise science building opens at UBC Media Advisories

Date/Time: Thursday, March 15, 10 – 11 a.m.

Location: Chan Gunn Pavilion, 2553 Wesbrook Mall

Parking: Thunderbird Parkade, 6085 Thunderbird Boulevard

Map: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?551

Event details:

The $11.6-million Chan Gunn Pavilion opens this Thursday, serving community members seeking treatment for sports-related injuries, as well as UBC faculty and students.

The building includes clinic and rehabilitation space, research labs for studying the science of physical activity, and a gym to study the benefits of exercise for people with chronic diseases and cancer.

It will house UBC faculty of medicine physicians and physical therapists, who treat about 3,500 patients a month, and faculty and students from the school of kinesiology.

The event will include a speaking program and building tour.

Available for interviews: