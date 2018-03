Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Internet giants should support local news, culture, Melanie Joly says

The Toronto Star interviewed Taylor Owen, a digital media and global affairs researcher at UBC, for a story about the role of internet giants in local news.

Owen said he feels there’s been a “sea change” within the Canadian government on issues of digital governance.