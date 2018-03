Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heat aims high at U Sports nationals

Kelowna Capital News reported on the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s volleyball team which is taking part in the USports national finals.

UBCO is one of eight teams competing at the event in Quebec City.