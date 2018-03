Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dear students, are you stressed out? Indulge in dog therapy

Hindustan Times reported on UBC research that examined the impacts of therapy dog sessions with university students.

“Our findings suggest that therapy dog sessions have a measurable, positive effect on the wellbeing of university students, particularly on stress reduction and feelings of negativity,” said lead author Emma Ward-Griffin.

