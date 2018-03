Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian CEOs are taking an ever larger share of pie

Thomas Lemieux, a UBC economist, was interviewed for a Huffington Post article about the pay gap between Canadian CEOs and average workers.

“The fact that CEOs are paid more or even substantially more than the average worker is not very surprising. The real puzzle is why it has grown so much over the last 30 years or so,” he said.