Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blame Canada’s history for low rates of cancer screening among Indigenous women: Doctor

CBC interviewed Sheona Mitchell-Foster, an obstetrician-gynecologist and professor in UBC’s Northern Medical Program, about low rates of cancer screening among Indigenous women.

Forced sterilizations and segregated hospitals created mistrust of the system, Mitchell-Foster said.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.