Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Big jump in voter turnout for young people in 2017 election

CBC interviewed Paul Kershaw, a UBC professor in the school of population and public health, about an increase in young voter turnout.

Kershaw said this information would be helpful when lobbying provincial politicians to adopt policies that benefit younger British Columbians.