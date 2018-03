Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alix Ohlin: Ideal candidate to take over UBC’s creative writing program

The Globe and Mail profiled Alix Ohlin, the new chair of the creative writing program at UBC.

Ohlin completed her undergrad degree at Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude, and her MFA at the Michener Center for Writers, University of Texas at Austin.