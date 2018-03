Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

March against racism in Vancouver this month

Daily Hive reported that Sunera Thobani, a professor at UBC’s institute for gender, race, sexuality and social justice, will be a speaker at an upcoming anti-racism march.

The march is against all forms of racism, bigotry, and oppression.