3 regional universities team up to share resources, funding efforts

UBC’s Okanagan campus, the University of Northern British Columbia and Thompson Rivers University have come together to develop research capacity and talent in British Columbia’s interior, University Affairs reported.

The partnership is called the Interior University Research Coalition.