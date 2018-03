Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seven things to do in the Lower Mainland this week

The Vancouver Sun highlighted Culture at the Centre, a collaboration between the Museum of Anthropology and six First Nations communities.

The exhibit offers insight into the work being done at five Indigenous-run cultural centres in B.C.

The story also appeared in The Province.