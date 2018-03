Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Out-of-province homebuyers could rush to sell if B.C. slaps speculation tax

The Financial Post interviewed Joshua Gottlieb, a UBC economics professor, about the speculation tax that could impact B.C. housing prices.

He said the effectiveness of the proposed tax will depend on who is granted exemptions.

The story also appeared in the Vancouver Sun and Calgary Sun.