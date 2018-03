Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s complicated: China torn on Trump, Kim talks

Times of India interviewed Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, for a story about China’s position on the possibility of talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

“Beijing would be most comfortable to play the mediating role,” Jiang said.