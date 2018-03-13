Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Give university students dogs during stressful exam periods

Telegraph U.K. reported on a UBC study that found when students are allowed cuddle therapy dogs, their stress levels drop and happiness increases.

“We found that, even 10 hours later, students still reported slightly less negative emotion, feeling more supported, and feeling less stressed, compared to students who did not take part in the therapy dog session,” said Stanley Coren, the study co-author and psychology professor emeritus.

The story also appeared on Yahoo. It was also covered by Times U.K., Inside Higher Education, Business Standard, Psych Central, Black Press (here) and Inverse.